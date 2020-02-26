The Prince of Egypt musical in the West End: opening night photos at the British Museum

The cast, team and guests at last night's The Prince of Egypt opening night celebrated with a lavish after party at the British Museum following their premiere at the Dominion Theatre.

The musical, based on the iconic DreamWorks Animation film of the same name, follows a young Moses as he discovers he is the son of a Hebrew slave rather than part of the Egyptian monarchy.

The 43-strong cast is led by Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

Also appearing in the show are Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward.

The roles of Young Miriam, Leah and Young Hebrew Girl are being shared by Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk and the roles of Young Aaron, Young Egyptian Boy and Young Midian Boy are being shared by Leo Babet, Jonah Collier and Taylor Jenkins.

The musical features ten new songs by composer Stephen Schwartz as well as five songs from the original film, including "When You Believe", "Deliver Us" and "All I Ever Wanted".

The show has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz. It is choreographed by Sean Cheesman with set design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Jon Driscoll and illusion design by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are from August Eriksmoen with musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold and children's casting by Verity Naughton.

The show is booking until 31 October.