Prima Facie to be streamed for free for AmEx cardmembers

The National Theatre has teamed up with American Express to provide a complimentary rental of the captured performance of Suzie Miller's Prima Facie.

From 10am on Tuesday 6 December, American Express Cardmembers can enjoy a complimentary rental of the hit production starring Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, which ran at the Harold Pinter Theatre earlier this year. The offer is housed within the National Theatre's At Home streaming platform.

The one-woman play follows a criminal barrister named Tessa (Comer) who has her world turned upside down following a sexual assault.

Alongside director Justin Martin, the creative team included set and costume designer Miriam Buether and lighting designer Natasha Chivers, as well as sound designers Max and Ben Ringham, voice coach Kate Godfrey, and Treatment Studio, who supplied video design. The show also features composition by Self Esteem.

The show is also set to open on Broadway early next year, with details recently revealed. The piece also broke box office records for its cinematic release during the summer.

There may be some additional terms and conditions next Tuesday (in terms of location constraints) so be sure to check and make sure you can access the film in your country.