Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) in the West End – exclusive clip and Isobel McArthur interview

A healthy dose of music mashed up with the world of Jane Austen – a perfect recipe for stage comedy.

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is now running in the West End, playing at the Criterion Theatre.

Mixing Austen's classic novel with pop anthems including "You're So Vain" and "I Got You Babe", appearing in the piece will be Isobel McArthur (who has also adapted the text), Tori Burgess, Meghan Tyler, Christina Gordon, and Hannah Jarrett-Scott.

McArthur and Simon Harvey direct the show, with comedy staging by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Luke Swaffield for Autograph and choreography by Emily-Jane Boyle.

All tickets for previews are at £25 and, in a further big win for affordable theatre pricing, seats after opening start at £9.50.