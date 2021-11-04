Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) extends West End run

Austen-meets-karaoke irreverent hit Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) has extended its West End run.

The show, which tells the classic romantic tale from the perspective of the servants, had its opening night last night, with WhatsOnStage's critic Sarah Crompton saying: "its heart is huge and its delivery enthusiastic."

Producer David Pugh said: "In 40 years of producing in the West End, I have never seen such a phenomenal response to every performance so far and I am delighted that the show will continue on with seat prices that everyone can afford – £9.50 to £59.50 with no premium seats."

The show is directed by Isobel McArthur and Simon Harvey, with comedy staging by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Luke Swaffield for Autograph and choreography by Emily Jane Boyle.

The cast features McArthur, Tori Burgess, Christina Gordon, Hannah Jarrett-Scott and Meghan Tyler.

Tickets will go on sale later today, with the show now booking to 17 April 2022.