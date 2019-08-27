Preludes at Southwark Playhouse cast in rehearsals

The UK premiere of Dave Malloy's Preludes, opens next week at Southwark Playhouse, and we got an exclusive first look at the show in rehearsals.

Based on the true story of Sergei Rachmaninoff's sessions of hypnotherapy, the production uses live piano and electronics and a hybrid of Malloy's and Rachmaninoff's own compositions to create a dreamlike world.

Directed by Alex Sutton and produced by Danielle Tarento, it runs from 6 September to 12 October. The company features Rebecca Caine, Norton James, Georgia Louise, Tom Noyes, Keith Ramsay and Tim Walton.

Costume design is by Rebecca Brower, lighting is by Christopher Nairne, sound design is by Andrew Johnson, the choreography is by Ste Clough and musical direction is by Jordan Li-Smith.