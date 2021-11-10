Plans for new Sadler's Wells East theatre unveiled

Sadler's Wells, London's prolific dance company, has revealed plans for a brand new, multi-purpose venue to be located in Stratford. The site is situated in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as part of the East Bank development alongside the likes of UAL's London College of Fashion, the V&A, UCL and the BBC.

Alongside the Hip Hop Theatre Academy and Choreographic School, rehearsal studio spaces and a large foyer open to the public, Sadler's Wells East will also house a flexible, 550-seat theatre to host a wide selection of dance performances.

The inaugural production has also been confirmed with Sadler's Wells continuing its long-standing partnership with choreographer Vicki Igbokwe. First seen during a Wild Card evening at the main Sadler's Wells venue in Clerkenwell back in 2013, Our Mighty Groove is an immersive dance theatre show set in an underground New York City nightclub. Blending genres from house music to African and contemporary dance, the piece explores the notion of empowerment on the dance floor and will be reworked for this new 2023 production.

Igbokwe commented: "I'm really looking forward to creating Our Mighty Groove for the opening season at Sadler's Wells East. Doing this with Uchenna Dance and local young people will take the show to new heights! It's important to nurture, empower and support the next generation of performers and members of society to find their voice and influence, which I know a show like Our Mighty Groove will deliver. It's a full-circle moment for me as this show was originally supported by Sadler's Wells in 2013 so it's an honour to develop it for their new theatre. Get ready to be on the edge of your feet!"

Exact dates for the show are yet to be confirmed.