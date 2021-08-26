Pippin extends London run into October

Pippin's indomitable run at the Charing Cross Theatre continues!

Set in the ‘Summer of Love' of 1967, Stephen Schwartz and Roger O Hirson's musical follows a young prince with extraordinary dreams and aspirations on his quest to find passion, fulfilment and meaning.

The piece is directed by Steven Dexter in his third staging of the show, with choreography by Nick Winston, musical supervision by Michael Bradley, design by David Shields, musical direction by Chris Ma, lighting by Aaron J Dootson, sound by Keegan Curran and casting by Anne Vosser.

The eight-person version of Pippin will star Ryan Anderson, returning to the role of Pippin and Natalie McQueen as Catherine – with the complete extension cast to be confirmed soon.

Pippin was originally directed by Bob Fosse and features songs including "Magic to Do" and "Corner of the Sky". Opening on Broadway in 1972, it transferred to the West End the following year.

It has now extended its run at the Charing Cross Theatre until 3 October, with tickets on sale today.

Schwartz said today: "I had the great pleasure of watching Steven Dexter's wonderful eight hander production of Pippin at the Charing Cross Theatre this week.

"After nearly 50 years since its first staging, I was blown away by this imaginative new revival and delighted that audiences are still responding so strongly to the show. It gives me great pleasure to see this lovely production extend its run in London a second time, until 3 October . So please do come and ‘Join Us!'."