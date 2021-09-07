Pippin confirms cast for extension into October

Alex Lodge (The Book of Mormon, Bat Out of Hell) will join the cast of Pippin as it carries on its run to 3 October.

Set in the ‘Summer of Love' of 1967, Stephen Schwartz and Roger O Hirson's musical follows a young prince with extraordinary dreams and aspirations on his quest to find passion, fulfilment and meaning.

Lodge is set to play Charles from 13 September to the end of the run. He'll also cover Leading Player and Theo, and will be on as Theo for some performances from 6 to 12 September.

Confirmed as carrying on in the show are Ryan Anderson (Pippin), Ian Carlyle (Leading Player), Alex James-Hatton (Lewis), Daniel Krikler (Charles, to Sunday 12 September), Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Fastrada), Natalie McQueen (Catherine), Genevieve Nicole (Berthe), and Jaydon Vijn (Theo).

The piece is directed by Steven Dexter with choreography by Nick Winston, musical supervision by Michael Bradley, design by David Shields, musical direction by Chris Ma, lighting by Aaron J Dootson, sound by Keegan Curran and casting by Anne Vosser.

Pippin was originally directed by Bob Fosse and features songs including "Magic to Do" and "Corner of the Sky". Opening on Broadway in 1972, it transferred to the West End the following year.