The Upstart Crow celebrates West End opening at the Gielgud Theatre
The cast and creative team were joined by guests including Robert Webb and Alan Davies
The cast and creative team of The Upstart Crow celebrated the show's West End opening at the Gielgud Theatre last night, with guests including Imelda Staunton, Elaine Paige, Konnie Huq and Claudia Winkleman.
Comedians Alan Davies, Jimmy Carr, Dara O'Briain, Charlie Brooker, Robert Webb and Adrian Edmondson also joined the David Mitchell to mark his West End debut in the Ben Elton comedy, which is based on the hit TV sitcom about Shakespeare.
Mitchell stars opposite Gemma Whelan, Helen Monks, Rob Rouse, Steve Speirs, Mark Heap, Danielle Phillips, Jason Callender and Rachel Summers.
This 11-week season is directed by Olivier Award-winning Sean Foley (The Ladykillers). The show runs until 25 April, with lighting by Tim Mitchell, choreography by Lizzi Gee, set design by Alice Power and sound design by Andy Graham.