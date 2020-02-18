The Upstart Crow celebrates West End opening at the Gielgud Theatre

The cast and creative team of The Upstart Crow celebrated the show's West End opening at the Gielgud Theatre last night, with guests including Imelda Staunton, Elaine Paige, Konnie Huq and Claudia Winkleman.

Comedians Alan Davies, Jimmy Carr, Dara O'Briain, Charlie Brooker, Robert Webb and Adrian Edmondson also joined the David Mitchell to mark his West End debut in the Ben Elton comedy, which is based on the hit TV sitcom about Shakespeare.

Loading...

Mitchell stars opposite Gemma Whelan, Helen Monks, Rob Rouse, Steve Speirs, Mark Heap, Danielle Phillips, Jason Callender and Rachel Summers.

Ben Elton (author) and David Mitchell (Shakespeare)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Sean Foley (director) and Mark Heap (Dr John Hall)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

This 11-week season is directed by Olivier Award-winning Sean Foley (The Ladykillers). The show runs until 25 April, with lighting by Tim Mitchell, choreography by Lizzi Gee, set design by Alice Power and sound design by Andy Graham.

Lizzi Gee (choreographer)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Konnie Huq, Gemma Whelan (Kate) and Victoria Coren Mitchell

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage