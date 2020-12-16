Photos: The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol live broadcast starring Andrew Lincoln

Production images have been released for the Old Vic's streamed production of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol.

Andrew Lincoln

© Manuel Harlan

Andrew Lincoln (Love, Actually, The Walking Dead) takes on the lead role of Scrooge in the live-broadcast production.

Also appearing in the show are Melissa Allan, Rosanna Bates, John Dagleish, Tim van Eyken, Sam Lathwood, Eugene McCoy, Myra McFadyen, Gloria Obianyo, Maria Omakinwa, Golda Rosheuvel, Michael Rouse, Clive Rowe and Sam Townsend. With Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Lara Mehmet, Lenny Rush and Eleanor Stollery sharing the role of Tiny Tim.

Gloria Obianyo and Andrew Lincoln

This stage version of A Christmas Carol is penned by Thorne with direction by Matthew Warchus, set and costume design by Rob Howell, composition and arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, broadcast sound and video by Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, casting by Jesssica Ronane and associate direction by Jame Manton.

Eugene mcCoy

According to the venue, in total 80 freelance creatives, actors and musicians will be employed to create this year's production. Dermot O'Leary will also hold a Q&A with the actor for one night on 17 December.

Gloria Obianyo

A Christmas Carol will be performed live from 12 to 24 December 2020 for just 16 performances with 80,000 tickets available across the run. Priced from £10 to £65, all tickets offering the same view.

Michael Rouse and Andrew Lincoln

The theatre will be offering all care homes a free link to watch the show, and will be doing the same for state schools in the Lambeth and Southwark areas. The theatre will also partner with FoodCycle to fundraise for those in need this Christmas, with Thorne pledging to match all A Christmas Carol Foodcycle donations received from the public up to £250,000.

The company

The company

Clive Rowe

Melissa Allan

The company

Maria Omakinwa (Mrs Cratchitt)

