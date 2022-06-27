The Fellowship at Hampstead Theatre – First look images released

Hampstead Theatre has revealed production shots for the current world premiere of The Fellowship by Roy Williams.

Helmed by Paulette Randall, making her Hampstead directorial debut, the production began performances on 21 June and runs until 23 July 2022.

The cast includes Rosie Day, Ethan Hazzard, Trevor Laird, Suzette Llewellyn, Yasmin Mwanza and Cherrelle Skeete.

Randall is joined on the creative team by designer Libby Watson, lighting designer Mark Jonathan, sound designer Delroy Murray, casting director Briony Barnett CDG, associate director Grace Joseph and assistant designer Roma Farnell.

The play centres on sisters Dawn (Skeete) and Marcia Adams (Llewellyn), children of the Windrush generation who grew up in 1980s London and were activists on the front line against the multiple injustices of that time. Decades on, they find they have little in common beyond family... Can they navigate the turmoil that lies ahead, leave the past behind, and seize the future with the bond between them still intact?

Cherrelle Skeete and Suzette Llewellyn

© Robert Day

Trevor Laird and Cherrelle Skeete

© Robert Day

Ethan Hazzard and Rosie Day

© Robert Day

Suzette Llewellyn

© Robert Day

Cherrelle Skeete

© Robert Day

Yasmin Mwanza and Cherrelle Skeete

© Robert Day

Ethan Hazzard and Trevor Laird

© Robert Day

Yasmin Mwanza

© Robert Day