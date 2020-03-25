Out of the archives: starry stage photos from the last 15 years

Though theatres are sadly closed as we speak, there are a lot of fond memories to look back on (and a lot to still get excited about going forwards!). In a new series of articles we look back on some of our top photos from years gone by.

Spring Awakening has its press night in 2009 – can you spot the West End stars in the making?

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Jude Law and Gugu Mbatha-Raw celebrate opening Hamlet

Mark Rylance (Johnny "Rooster" Byron) and Jez Butterworth (author) attend the after party for Jerusalem at the Royal Court

Lenny Henry (Othello) during the curtain call for Othello

Check out this cast – Paul Jesson (F), Katherine Parkinson (W), Ben Whishaw (John) and Andrew Scott (M) attend the after party for Cock at the Royal Court

Eddie Redmayne, Hayley Atwell, Ruth Wilson and Stephen Daldry attend the 30th Anniversary gala for Notting Hill's Gate Theatre

Tom Holland (Billy Elliot) during the curtain call as Billy Elliot The Musical celebrates its fifth birthday

Miriam Margolyes (Madame Morrible), Nigel Planer (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz), Helen Dallimore (Glinda), Idina Menzel (Elphaba) and Adam Garcia (Fiyero) at the curtain call of Wicked

Daniel Evans celebrates opening Sunday in the Park with George with fellow cast members Lauren Calpin (right) and Natalie Paris (left) in 2006. Paris is currently in the West End cast of Six

Nina Sosanya (Mae), Sanaa Lathan (Maggie), James Earl Jones (Big Daddy), Phylicia Rashad (Big Mama) and Adrian Lester (Brick) during the curtain call for Cat on a Hot Tin Roof opening night

Lenny Henry and Mark Rylance pick up their Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Kit Harington (Albert Narracott), Robin Guiver (Joey/Topthorn Hind), Al Nedjari (Joey/Topthorn Heart) and Jane Leaney (Joey/Topthorn Head) during the curtain call for War Horse in 2009

Rowan Atkinson (Fagin) backstage after the Oliver! curtain call in 2009

Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Izzard collect their WhatsOnStage Awards in 2009

Another starry cast – Jamie Lloyd (director), Nigel Harman (Pip/Theo), Lyndsey Marshal (Nan/Lina) and James McAvoy (Walker/Ned) attend the after party for Three Days of Rain in 2009

