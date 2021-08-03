Exclusive: See Russell Tovey and Omari Douglas in Constellations

Production images have been released for the third pairing - Russell Tovey and Omari Douglas - in Constellations.

Currently running at the Vaudeville Theatre, the show has four sets of two appearing across its run, composed of Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (playing from 18 June to 1 August) Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June to 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July to 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd (6 August to 12 September).

Nick Payne's two-hander portrays a relationship through a cosmological, quantum theoretical lens, and won the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play, plus was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award and Olivier Award for Best New Play.

Directed by Michael Longhurst, the production is designed by Tom Scutt, with lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by David McSeveney, music by Simon Slater, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, casting by Anna Cooper CDG for the Donmar Warehouse, BSL consultancy by Daryl Jackson, associate direction by Debbie Hannan, assistant direction by Sara Aniqah Malik and Robert Awosusi, resident assistant design by Laura Ann Price and assistant design by Sarah Asmail.