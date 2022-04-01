WhatsOnStage Logo
Special guests attend opening night of To Kill a Mockingbird, starring Rafe Spall

Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of the Harper Lee classic has also extended its London run

Rafe Spall and Aaron Sorkin
© Roy J Baron

It was a big night in the West End yesterday evening as invited guests flocked to the Gielgud Theatre to celebrate the official opening night of To Kill a Mockingbird.

The eagerly awaited transfer of Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's seminal novel received a positive review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton describing director Bartlett Sher's production as "smooth" and "beautifully modulated".

The show has also just added an extension and will now run through to 19 November 2022 (instead of 1 October), with tickets on sale below.


The company of To Kill A Mockingbird
© Roy J Baron


Sanjeev Bhaskar and Meera Syal
© Roy J Baron


Emma Corrin
© Roy J Baron


Adrian Lester
© Roy J Baron


Jim Carter and Bessie Carter
© Roy J Baron


Alistair Petrie
© Roy J Baron


Zackary Peck
© Roy J Baron


Christopher Biggins and Neil Sinclair
© Roy J Baron
