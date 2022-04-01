Special guests attend opening night of To Kill a Mockingbird, starring Rafe Spall

It was a big night in the West End yesterday evening as invited guests flocked to the Gielgud Theatre to celebrate the official opening night of To Kill a Mockingbird.

The eagerly awaited transfer of Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's seminal novel received a positive review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton describing director Bartlett Sher's production as "smooth" and "beautifully modulated".

The show has also just added an extension and will now run through to 19 November 2022 (instead of 1 October), with tickets on sale below.





The company of To Kill A Mockingbird

© Roy J Baron





Sanjeev Bhaskar and Meera Syal

© Roy J Baron





Emma Corrin

© Roy J Baron





Adrian Lester

© Roy J Baron





Jim Carter and Bessie Carter

© Roy J Baron





Alistair Petrie

© Roy J Baron





Zackary Peck

© Roy J Baron



