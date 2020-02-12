Rachael Stirling, Nicholas Burns and the Love, Love, Love cast in rehearsals: photos

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive look at the cast of Mike Bartlett's Love, Love, Love in rehearsals at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

Rachael Stirling and Nicholas Burns star in the show as married couple Sandra and Kenneth, with Patrick Knowles playing Kenneth's brother Henry and Isabella Laughland and Mike Noble playing children Rose and Jamie.

Set over 40 years, Love, Love, Love follows the couple as they come together in a period of turmoil, hedonism and national prosperity. It was first seen in London at the Royal Court in 2012.

The revival is the second to be directed by Rachel O'Riordan in her inaugural season as artistic director and has set and costume design by Joanna Scotcher, lighting design by Paul Keogan, sound design and composition by Simon Slater and casting by Sam Stevenson.

Love, Love, Love runs at the west London venue from 5 March to 4 April 2020.

