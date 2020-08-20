Photos: Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre first look

First look images for the open-air concert production of Jesus Christ Superstar have been released.

David Thaxton as Pilate

© Mark Senior

Declan Bennett as Jesus

The show is running with a socially distanced cast across August and September, the 90-minute version of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's show returning to the same version where it was seen in 2016 and 2017.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Genesis Lynea as Mob Leader and Declan Bennett as Jesus

Many roles in the production are shared with different performers taking on different dates. Declan Bennett and Pepe Nufrio will share the part of Jesus, with Ricardo Afonso and Tyrone Huntley as Judas. They are joined by Maimuna Memon and Anoushka Lucas as Mary, David Thaxton (Pilate), Shaq Taylor (Herod), Ivan De Freitas (Caiaphas), Nathan Amzi (Annas), Phil King (Peter), Cedric Neal (Simon), and Genesis Lynea, Rosa O'Reilly, Elliotte Williams-N'Dure as the Soul Singers.

Dale Evans, Nathan Amzi as Annas, Ivan De Freitas as Caiaphas, Stevie Hutchinson and Daniel Bailey

Jesus Christ Superstar

Cedric Neal as Simon

Shaq Taylor as Herod

Anoushka Lucas as Mary

Completing the cast are Daniel Bailey, Dale Evans, Rosie Fletcher, Josh Hawkins, Stevie Hutchinson, Billy Nevers, Charlotte Riby, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Barnaby Thompson and Tara Young.

Maimuna Memon

The creative team features Will Burton CDG and David Grindrod CDG (casting), Lee Curran (lighting design), Tom Deering (musical supervisor), Barbara Houseman (associate director, voice and text), Drew McOnie (choreography), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound design), Tom Scutt (design), Timothy Sheader (director), Kate Waters (fight director) and Denzel Westley-Sanderson (co-director).

Ricardo Afonso as Judas

