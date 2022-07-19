First look at Jean-Paul Gaultier's Fashion Freak Show at the Roundhouse

Production shots have been released for Jean Paul Gaultier's Fashion Freak Show at the Roundhouse in Camden.

The hit production, which was previously seen at the Southbank Centre in 2019, began performances in north London on 15 July.

Part revue, part fashion show, part choreographed narrative, the show has been updated and reimagined for the Roundhouse to be staged with a catwalk.









You can also watch a trailer for the London production here:





Tickets for performances through to 28 August are available below.