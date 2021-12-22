Heathers the Musical at The Other Palace – new images released

New production photography has been released for the current run of Heathers the Musical at The Other Palace.

Leading the cast are Ailsa Davidson (as Veronica Sawyer) and Freddie King (as Jason ‘JD' Dean).

The infamous trio of "Heathers" is composed of Emma Kingston (as Heather Chandler), Inez Budd (as Heather Duke) and Teleri Hughes (as Heather McNamara), with Hughes previously understudying the role at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Also featured in the cast are Vicki Lee Taylor (as Ms Fleming/Veronica's Mom), Lizzie Bea (as Martha Dunnstock), George Maddison (as Kurt Kelly), Tom Scanlon (as Ram Sweeney), Sam Ferriday (as Kurt's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Principal Gowan/Ensemble U/S Ram's Dad), Kieran Brown (as Ram's Dad/Coach Ripper), Jacob Fowler (as Ensemble U/S Jason 'J.D' Dean, Beleaguered geek), Jordan Cunningham (as Ensemble/U/S Kurt Kelly & Kurt's dad/hipster dork/officer), Iván Fernández González (as Ensemble/U/S Ram Sweeney/Preppy Stud/Officer), Eliza Waters (as Ensemble/U/S Heather Duke/Young Republicanette), Mary-Jean Caldwell (as Ensemble/U/S Martha Dunnstock/Mrs Fleming/Veronica's mom/Stoner Chick), Hannah Lowther (as Ensemble/U/S Heather Chandler & Heather McNamara/New Wave Party Girl) and Kayleigh McKnight (as Ensemble/U/S Veronica Sawyer/Drama Club Drama Queen).

Directed by Andy Fickman, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers".

It features choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Produced by Paul Taylor-Mills and Bill Kenwright, the current limited run began performances on 25 November and is scheduled to close on 20 February 2022, with tickets on sale below.





Ailsa Davidson (Veronica Sawyer) & the cast of Heathers The Musical

© Pamela Raith

Ailsa Davidson (Veronica Sawyer) & the cast of Heathers The Musical

© Pamela Raith

Ailsa Davidson (Veronica Sawyer) & the cast of Heathers The Musical

© Pamela Raith

Ailsa Davidson (Veronica Sawyer) and Freddie King (Jason ‘J.D' Dean)

© Pamela Raith

Ailsa Davidson (Veronica Sawyer) and Freddie King (Jason ‘J.D' Dean)

© Pamela Raith

Emma Kingston (Heather Chandler) and the cast of Heathers The Musical

© Pamela Raith

George Maddison (Kurt Kelly), Inez Budd (Heather Duke) and Tom Scanlon (Ram Sweeney), with the cast of Heathers The Musical

© Pamela Raith

Lizzie Bea (Martha Dunnstock) and the cast of Heathers The Musical

© Pamela Raith

The cast of Heathers The Musical

© Pamela Raith

Tom Scanlon (Ram Sweeney), Ailsa Davidson (Veronica Sawyer) and George Maddison (Kurt Kelly)

© Pamela Raith

Vicki Lee Taylor (Ms Fleming) and the cast of Heathers The Musical

© Pamela Raith