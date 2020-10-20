First look: Celinde Schoenmaker and Rob Houchen in Sondheim revue Marry Me A Little

First look photos have been released for Marry Me A Little, a new Stephen Sondheim revue show being staged at the Barn Theatre.

Celinde Schoenmaker and Rob Houchen © Eve Dunlop

Performing in the piece are Rob Houchen (Les Misérables) and Celinde Schoenmaker (The Light in the Piazza), who unite to tell the tale of two lonely New Yorkers.

Rob Houchen

The piece is directed by Kirk Jameson and has musical staging by Sam Spencer-Lane (The Last Five Years, Aspects of Love), set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly and musical direction by Arlene McNaught (SIX). Running until 8 November, the revue conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René.

Celinde Schoenmaker and Rob Houchen

Celinde Schoenmaker

Rob Houchen

