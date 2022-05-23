Arcola Theatre releases first look images of Barney Norris' We Started To Sing
The world premiere production celebrates its opening night this evening
Exclusive: The Arcola Theatre has released first look production shots of its current world premiere of We Started To Sing, written and directed by Barney Norris. The play marks the north London venue's first reopening since March 2020.
The company includes Barbara Flynn (Elegy), David Ricardo-Pearce (Kiss Me Kate), Naomi Petersen (Baskerville!), George Taylor (The Moderate Soprano) and Robin Soans (Uncle Vanya).
Norris' drama is billed as "a love song to the people who raised him, and a hymn to the bravery of our brief lives", exploring the relationships of one family spread across the entire country. The playwright returns to the Arcola following Eventide in 2015 and Visitors in 2014.
The creative team features designer Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Bethany Gupwell, sound designer Jamie Lu and production manager Josephine Tremelling.
We Started To Sing continues its run at the Arcola until 18 June.