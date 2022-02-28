WhatsOnStage Logo
22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards photos: winners with their trophies

Take a look at our exclusive shots of the freshly crowned winners

A selection of winners with their trophies
© Dan Wooller

Last night the curtain rose for the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London, celebrating both the resilience of the industry and the wealth of talent on stages across the country.

A total of 24 awards were handed out – all voted for by the theatregoing public – and we were on hand to snap these exclusive shots of the winners, fresh off the stage.

Enjoy!

