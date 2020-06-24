Photographer Helen Murray releases series of portraits to support Act for Change

London-based photographer Helen Murray, who has captured over 200 stage shows throughout the UK, has released a special series of portraits entitled "Widening the Lens", in aid of the Act for Change project.

1st row left to right - Roy Williams, Stephanie Street, Daniel Kaluuya, Sinead Matthews 2nd row left to right - Rachel De-Lahay, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Ria Zmitrowicz, Roy Alexander Weise 3rd row left to right - Eleanor Matsuura, Noma Dumezweni, Wunmi Mosaku, Arinzé Kene

© Helen Murray

Featuring a variety of theatre-makers from all backgrounds, the series was originally meant to be an exhibition but due to the lockdown has been moved online. Each portrait features an individual wearing or holding an Act for Change pin.

1st row left to right - Vinay Patel, Desara Bosnja, Joan Iyiola 2nd row left to right - Sunita Hinduja, Nicholas Pinnock, Martina Laird

© Helen Murray

Many of those included in the series are freelancers, currently out of work and finding it challenging to gain support during the ongoing pandemic.

1st row left to right - Ronke Adékoluẹjo, Monica Dolan, Prasanna Puwanarajah 2nd row left to right - Polly Bennett, Sam Bernard, Amanda Wilki

© Copyright Helen Murray 2016

Act for Change aims to oppose and eliminate discrimination on any grounds, as well as bolstering awareness of equality and diversity within the arts community. You can find out more and support the organisation here.

1st row left to right - Kwame Kwei-Armah, Alex Nowak, Jade Anouka 2nd row left to right - Rajha Shakiry, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, Sharon Duncan-Brewster

© Helen Murray

You can see the full series of photos on Murray's website.