Photographer Helen Murray releases series of portraits to support Act for Change
The photographer, who specialises in theatre, has unveiled a new portrait series
London-based photographer Helen Murray, who has captured over 200 stage shows throughout the UK, has released a special series of portraits entitled "Widening the Lens", in aid of the Act for Change project.
Featuring a variety of theatre-makers from all backgrounds, the series was originally meant to be an exhibition but due to the lockdown has been moved online. Each portrait features an individual wearing or holding an Act for Change pin.
Many of those included in the series are freelancers, currently out of work and finding it challenging to gain support during the ongoing pandemic.
Act for Change aims to oppose and eliminate discrimination on any grounds, as well as bolstering awareness of equality and diversity within the arts community. You can find out more and support the organisation here.
You can see the full series of photos on Murray's website.