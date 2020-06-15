Philip Pullman's The Book of Dust stage adaptation has been postponed

The stage version of Phillip Pullman's 2017 novel The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage has been postponed.

The piece will be adapted (following the production of Pullman's His Dark Materials at the start of the century) by Bryony Lavery at the Bridge Theatre, with direction by the venue's artistic director Nicholas Hytner, who also helmed His Dark Materials.

A prequel to Northern Lights, the piece will have designs by Bob Crowley, video designs by Luke Halls, lighting design by Bruno Poet, puppetry by Barnaby Dixon and music by Grant Olding. The associate directors are Emily Burns and James Cousins who is also movement director. Casting is to be announced.

In a message the theatre said: "Because of the continuing restrictions on theatres we are sadly having to postpone performances of The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage this summer. As soon as it's safe to do so, we'll get The Bridge back open."

The show was originally meant to open in July and run until October, with new dates to be announced.

The theatre continued: "In the meantime, we would very much like to hold your booking for The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage with the seats you chose – and we'll get back to you with a new date as soon as we can. If you're happy with that, you don't need to do anything.

"Of course, if you prefer, we can organise a refund – either to your original payment method or, if you can, as a credit to your account with us to be used for any production at the Bridge. (That would be very helpful indeed). You can be in touch with us at [email protected]"