The Phantom of the Opera TV series reportedly in development

Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel The Phantom Of The Opera, which was previously adapted into the blockbuster musical of the same name, is expected to get the small screen treatment.

A new report from Deadline has said that Gaumont, a French production company behind the likes of Narcos, will have its UK unit tackle the book in a new six-part series.

The company are said to be working with writer Anthony Horowitz (whose Alex Rider TV series has just premiered on Amazon Prime) to create the show, which will be presented in a similar way to the 2018 BBC version of Les Misérables. It is expected that the show will not use any of Andrew Lloyd Webber's music, but will be based on the same story beats.

The musical, which was turned into a film in 2004, is currently closed in the West End until 2021 while the pandemic continues.