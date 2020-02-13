Petula Clark to appear in conversation at Theatre Royal Haymarket in the West End

Legendary performer Petula Clark will appear live on conversation at Theatre Royal Haymarket in April.

Clark, who is currently performing in the West End production of Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre, will discuss her career to date with writer and broadcaster Edward Seckerson at the venue for one night only.

The singer, actress, writer and composer began her career during the Second World War as an entertainer for BBC Radio. She went on to pen iconic tunes including the hit "Downtown" alongside Tony Hatch, and to date has sold more than 70 million records.

On the stage, she's appeared in shows such as Blood Brothers where she made her Broadway debut in 1993, Sunset Boulevard in the West End and the US, and as Maria von Trapp in The Sound of Music.

The event will take place on 19 April at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale now, exclusively through WhatsOnStage.