Petula Clark to rejoin Mary Poppins in the West End

Petula Clark will rejoin Mary Poppins in the West End when the show reopens on 7 August.

The multi-award-winning performer Clark will once more play the Bird Woman in the piece, with Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp set to return in the leading roles of Mary and Bert. Full casting will be announced soon.

Based on the PL Travers story, this musical has original music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, book by Julian Fellowes, orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles.

Richard Eyre directs, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz and scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley.