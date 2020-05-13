Petition launched to save Nuffield Southampton Theatres

A new petition has been set up to try and save Nuffield Southampton Theatres, after the trust announced last week that it was headed into administration.

Set up by casting director Annelie Powell, the petition will "call on Southampton City Council to ensure that Nuffield Southampton Theatres (NST), and all that it stands for, is preserved for the future of the city".

Powell states that: "NST has had a profound impact on its communities, including scores of children and young people. Its support for local talent is undisputed, from its youth theatre programmes that have been a springboard for many, to the Make It SO fringe festivals designed as seedbeds for homegrown creativity."

It was, according to Powell: "The backbone of the recently announced bid for City of Culture 2025".

Over 3000 people have signed the petition so far, with more information available here.