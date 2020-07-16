Peter James' Looking Good Dead to be adapted for the stage in 2021

Hit novelist Peter James' Looking Good Dead will adapted for the stage and embark on a brand new UK tour next year.

This is the fifth of James' novels to be adapted for the stage including The House on Cold Hill starring Joe McFadden and Rita Simons last year, Not Dead Enough starring Shane Richie and Laura Whitmore in 2017, The Perfect Murder starring Shane Richie and Jessie Wallace in 2016 and Dead Simple starring Tina Hobley in 2015.

James said today: "I can scarcely believe this is the fifth of my novels to be adapted for the stage. It has been a tremendous thrill to see my characters so brilliantly brought to life, and it has been quite humbling to have seen such passion and enthusiasm, repeatedly, from audiences around the nation."

The piece, part of the "Roy Grace" series, follows Tom Bryce, who inadvertently witnesses a vicious murder, placing his family in grave danger.

Producer Joshua Andrews commented: "When Peter and I first talked about adapting his novels for the stage, we never dreamt we'd do five of them! Their continued success is thanks to the wonderful sell out audiences around the country, who love watching these adaptations of Peter's best selling books and we hope to give them all another thrilling night at the theatre with Looking Good Dead".

The piece is adapted for the stage by Shaun Mckenna and directed by Ian Talbot (The House on Cold Hill).

Opening at Glasgow Theatre Royal on 17 March 2021, the piece will then visit Richmond, Dartford, Birmingham, Shrewsbury, Cardiff, Leeds, Coventry, Norwich, Brighton, Salford, Cheltenham, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Leicester, Southampton, Southend and Nottingham.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.