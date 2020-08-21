Peter Duncan to present online pantomime, raising funds for six charities

"Here's one he made earlier!"

Former Blue Peter presenter and veteran dame Peter Duncan will be taking his pantomime experience online this year.

Duncan is shooting his own pantomime film, which will be streamed to families and audiences in their own homes this festive season. The piece will be presented on a dedicated website, "Panto Online" from 4 December.

The writer, actor and director said today: "It is a national tragedy that pantomimes in theatres across the land have been cancelled this year. Panto is as much a part of Christmas as turkey and all the trimmings, Father Christmas and Carols. We sincerely hope our traditional production of Jack and the Beanstalk will be a great Christmas event for all the family to look forward to watch together and at the same time raise money for six charities."

The show is being created in Duncan's back garden, with a cast also including Ian Talbot (Squire Shortshanks), Sam Ebeneezer (Jack Trott), Sarah Moss (Jill Shortshanks), Nicola Blackman (The Garden Fairy), Jos Vantyler (Fleshcreepy), Yuval Shvartsman (Giant Blunderbore) and Josh Freeman (Wolf Beast), with the ensemble featuring Charlie Booker, Matthew Dawkins, Daisy English, Bessy Ewa, Ben Westhead and Morgan Wilcox

Tickets cost £15, with a portion of profits being donated to six charities – POhWer, Clothe Me, British Youth Music Theatre, Prost8, Scouts (Duncan was a former Chief Scout) and Best Beginnings.

Joining Duncan on the creative team are executive producer/director Ian Talbot, producer/production manager Denise Silvey, musical director Colin Cattle, choreographer Julia Redburn, set and props designer Peter Humphrey, camera man Luke Roberts, sound designer Matthew Case, wardrobe master/costume maker David Morgan, production coordinator Annie Francis, publicist Kevin Wilson, marketing Emma Martin and assistant to the producer Daisy English.