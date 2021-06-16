Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker in rehearsals for West End Constellations

Photos have been released showing Zoë Wanamaker and Peter Capaldi in rehearsals for Constellations, which returns to the West End this month.

Four couples will appear in the Nick Payne's two-hander across its summer run at the Vaudeville Theatre, returning to the London stage for the first time since it initially ran in 2012.

Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker

© Marc Brenner

The couples are Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (playing from 18 June to 1 August) Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June to 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July to 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd (6 August to 12 September).

Peter Capaldi

© Marc Brenner

Directed by Michael Longhurst, the show is designed by Tom Scutt, with lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by David McSeveney, music by Simon Slater, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, casting by Anna Cooper CDG for the Donmar Warehouse, BSL consultancy by Daryl Jackson, associate direction by Debbie Hannan, assistant direction by Sara Aniqah Malik and Robert Awosusi, resident assistant design by Laura Ann Price and assistant design by Sarah Asmail.

Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker

© Marc Brenner

The show portrays a relationship through a cosmological, quantum theoretical lens, and won the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play, plus was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award and Olivier Award for Best New Play.

Zoë Wanamaker

© Marc Brenner

Audiences will be socially distanced with risk mitigation measures in place to help prevent the spread of infection.

Rather than playing at the venue's central London home, the piece will be presented at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand while the Donmar undertakes a series of essential building works. According to the venue, works will "significantly improve the accessibility of the Donmar" with the likes of a street-level ramp, automated front doors and more.

Over 500 free tickets for Constellations will be available for audiences aged under 26. In addition, 5000 tickets priced at £20 will be available across the run.