Persona at the brand new Riverside Studios: watch star Alice Krige introduce Bergman's piece on stage

WhatsOnStage sat down with Alice Krige, the star of the opening production at the brand new Riverside Studios in west London.

Persona – the world premiere of a new theatrical adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's 1966 iconic Swedish psychological movie – is to be the opening production in Studio 3, one of the venue's new theatres.The story centres on a nurse and her patient, who has suddenly stopped speaking. The production is a new adaptation by director Paul Schoolman and will run from 21 January to 23 February.

The cast also includes Nobuhle Ketelo, as well as director Schoolman. Bergman's voice will be used for the first time in the production as The Narrator. An original score will be composed and performed by William Close on the earth harp, production design will be by BAFTA Award-winner Fotini Dimou and videography by Filip Haglund.