Peaky Blinders: The Rise – meet the cast and creatives

Recently we caught up with a few members of the cast of Peaky Blinders: The Rise, as well as director and creative director Tom Maller and production designer Rebecca Brower.

Featured in the video are Craig Hamilton (who plays Tommy Shelby in the immersive production), Emma Stansfield (Polly Gray) and Kieran Mortell (Arthur Shelby).









The live cast also includes Phil Aizlewood (as Walter McDonald), Roxana Bartle (as Grace Burgess/Zilpha Lee), Isaac Beechey (as John Shelby), Sam Blythe (as Alfie Solomons), Angus Brown (as Charles Sabini), James Bryant (as an American Businessman), Kat Johns-Burke (as Pearl St Clair), Daniel Mackenzie-Carter (as Michael Gray), Reece Richardson (as Georgie Sewell), Elliot Rodriguez (as Isiah Jesus), Megan Shandley (as Lizzie Stark), Lucinda Turner (as Ada Thorne), Hannah Victoria (as Maggie Hill) and Daisy Winter-Taylor (as Phyllis Robbins).

The production, which is presented by Immersive Everywhere in collaboration with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and Caryn Mandabach Productions, is inviting audience members to "get dressed up and fully immersed in Tommy Shelby's world".

The script is by Katie Lyons, music by Barnaby Race, lighting design by Terry Cook for Woodroffe Bassett, sound design by Luke Swaffield for Autograph, dramaturgy by Raphael Martin, the associate director is Elena Voce, the vocal and accent coach is Sarah McGuinness and the movement director is Charlie Burt.

Peaky Blinders: The Rise is currently booking through to 12 February 2023 at Camden Garrison, with tickets on sale below.