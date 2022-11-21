Paul Mescal, Anjana Vasan and Lydia Wilson in A Streetcar Named Desire – portrait released

A very glamorous portrait photo has been released for the three leads in the Almeida's upcoming revival of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by the multi-award-winning Rebecca Frecknall.

Leading the cast as estranged sisters Stella and Blanche are Anjana Vasan (Summer and Smoke) and Lydia Wilson (The Duchess of Malfi) with Normal People star Paul Mescal as Stanley.

See the full portrait below:

The show opens on 10 December, and the cast also features Eduardo Ackerman (making his professional stage debut), Ralph Davis (Much Ado About Nothing), Janet Etuk (I, Joan), Gabriela García (West Side Story), Tom Penn (Midnight Movie) and Jabez Sykes (Rock/Paper/Scissors).

The creative team also features set designer Madeleine Girling, costume design by Merle Hensel, lighting by Lee Curran, sound by Peter Rice, composition by Angus MacRae and casting by Julia Horan.