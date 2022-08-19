Patriots to transfer to the West End

It has been announced that Patriots with Tom Hollander will transfer to the West End as it concludes its Almeida run.

Written by Peter Morgan and directed by Rupert Goold, the play is set in 90s Russia, where a billionaire businessman battles a new generation of oligarchs in a rapidly transforming nation.

The production, which was the Almeida's fastest selling new play, also features set design by Miriam Buether, co-costume design by Deborah Andrews and Buether, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound and composition by Adam Cork, movement by Polly Bennett and casting by Robert Sterne.

Appearing will be Hollander (Travesties) as Boris Berezovsky, with Will Keen (His Dark Materials) as Putin and Luke Thallon (Albion) as Abramovich. Further casting will be announced in due course.

The show will play for a 12-week season at the Noël Coward Theatre from 26 May to 19 August. Tickets go on sale from 14 September.