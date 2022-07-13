Patriots starring Tom Hollander at Almeida Theatre – First look images

Production images have been released for the world premiere of Patriots, writen by Peter Morgan and directed by Rupert Goold.

The play is set in 90s Russia, where a billionaire businessman battles a new generation of oligarchs in a rapidly transforming nation.

The cast is led by Tom Hollander alongside Will Keen, Yolanda Kettle, Luke Thallon, Matt Concannon, Stephen Fewell, Ronald Guttman, Aoife Hinds, Sean Kingsley, Paul Kynman, Jessica Temple and WhatsOnStage Award-winner Jamael Westman.

The production also features set design by Miriam Buether, co-costume design by Deborah Andrews and Buether, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound and composition by Adam Cork and casting by Robert Sterne.

Patriots runs at the Almeida Theatre in north London until 20 August.





Tom Hollander

© Marc Brenner

The company of Patriots

© Marc Brenner

Jamael Westman and Tom Hollander

© Marc Brenner

Jamael Westman and Tom Hollander

© Marc Brenner

Jamael Westman and Yolanda Kettle

© Marc Brenner

Luke Thallon and Will Keen

© Marc Brenner

Will Keen and Tom Hollander

© Marc Brenner