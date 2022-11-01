Pandora Christie to appear in West End & Juliet

Radio presenter Pandora Christie will make a one-off appearance in & Juliet this month, it has been revealed.

The presenter, known for her mid-morning show on Heart, will have a guest spot on the show on 10 November and is set to play several roles throughout the performance.

She said today: "I'm so excited to have been asked to make a guest appearance in this show. I've been dancing around the studio since the day I heard the news! Max Martin's songs are literally the Heart playlist and there is no bigger fan of his legendary hits than me!"

Tickets for the multi-WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical, which just commenced a Broadway run, are on sale below.

With a book by David West Read (the Emmy Award-winning writer from Schitt's Creek), direction by Luke Sheppard, and choreography by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Weber, the piece uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades (all written by five-time Grammy winner Max Martin and his collaborators) to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment, and love.