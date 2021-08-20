The London Palladium pantomime to return this Christmas with Donny Osmond

The London Palladium pantomime will return once more!

Pantoland at the Palladium, which was originally programmed last Christmas but had its run cut short by restrictions, will play at the venue from 4 December 2021 to 9 January 2022.

Appearing will be Donny Osmond, Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Jac Yarrow and Sophie Isaacs, with further cast members to be revealed.

Also set to appear are Australian speciality act Flame Oz, with spectacular special effects supplied by Twins FX.

On the creative team are director Michael Harrison, choreographer Karen Bruce, set designer Ian Westbrook, costume designer Hugh Durrant, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Gareth Owen and composer and orchestrator Gary Hind.

Harrison said: "Pantoland at The Palladium was originally created for the 2020 season and was sadly cut short due to the tiering system which meant we only played 6 performances to a reduced capacity of just 1000 people per performance. However, the reaction to the show was unlike anything any of us had seen before so the thought of bringing it back as an even bigger and better Christmas extravaganza was too good an idea to resist. Imagine my excitement when Donny Osmond, one of the greatest entertainers in the world, agreed to join my brilliant returning favourites as the Wizard of Pantomime. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see one of the world's greatest stars alongside the greatest performers in pantomime at the world's greatest theatre."

Public booking opens on 24 August.