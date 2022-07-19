Owen Teale to play Scrooge in Old Vic's A Christmas Carol

The Old Vic has announced that Tony-winning actor Owen Teale (Game of Thrones, Line of Duty) will play the role of Scrooge in this year's A Christmas Carol.

The perennially popular production of Charles Dickens' classic is helmed by artistic director Matthew Warchus and adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). It runs from 12 November 2022 to 7 January 2023.

A Christmas Carol features set and costumes by Rob Howell, composition and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth. Joe Austin is the associate director.

The theatre has also announced a search for a charity to support throughout the run. This year, charities can nominate themselves to be the recipient of the collections which, over the last five years, have raised over £1million globally for food poverty and deprivation focused charities, including Field Lane, The Felix Project, Coram Beanstalk, FoodCycle and Fareshare. Find out how to apply on the Old Vic website.

Warchus said: "This year I'm excited to welcome Owen Teale in the role of Scrooge as we continue providing charitable support to a UK-based charity as always. Dickens felt compelled to write A Christmas Carol after witnessing extreme hardship first hand. Now, almost 180 years after its initial publication, Jack Thorne's stage adaptation continues to dazzle and move audiences whilst simultaneously highlighting the contribution theatre can make towards social justice."

