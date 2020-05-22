Over the Rainbow stars and Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrate tenth anniversary with special performance

It has been ten years since Andrew Lloyd Webber crowned the winner of hit series Over the Rainbow, completing his search for a new Dorothy to star in The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium.

To mark the occasion, all 11 finalists from the hit TV series came together for a very special performance with Lloyd Webber himself – you can watch it below.

The performance features Amy Diamond, Bronté Barbé, Dani Rayner, Emilie Fleming, Stephanie Davis, Jenny Douglas, Jessica Robinson, Steph Fearon, Lauren Samuels, Sophie Evans and Danielle Hope.

The video is raising money for Mind – find out more here.

While theatres are closed due to the pandemic please try and help in whatever way you can – there's more information here.