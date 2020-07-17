Outdoor festival featuring work that was meant to be at Edinburgh Fringe announced

A brand new theatre festival will take place in August and feature a variety of work that was originally meant to be staged at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Entitled "The New Normal Festival", the programme will run at the Royal Victoria Patriotic Building in Wandsworth from 3 to 31 August.

Award-winning improv troupe The Showstoppers will present three shows over two nights, while magician Ben Hart will present an evening of stripped-back magic and comedy.

Other productions appearing include CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation, Free Association's Jacuzii and Notflix.

Vikki Stone and Natasha Barnes will present a musical mash-up Funny Gals, while award-winning show I Wish My Life Was Like A Musical will run for one night only.

A double bill of new writing, composed of Isabella Farah's Ellipsis and Lucy Danser's If This is Normal will run on 13 August, while David Benson and Jack Lane's take on classic sitcom Dad's Army will run on 16 August.

A variety of open-air Shakespeare performances will feature, with texts such as As You Like It, The Taming of the Shrew, Two Gentlemen of Verona and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Tickets start at £10, with all audiences socially distanced. Temperate checks will be in place with one-way systems in place for all.