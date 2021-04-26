Oslo screen adaptation with Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson: first trailer released

The first trailer for Oslo, starring Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson, has been released.

J T Rogers' Tony Award-winning play is set during the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords and follows a couple that help navigate the various wants of differing international parties.

The screen version will once more be penned by Rogers with direction by Bartlett Sher (The King and I) with executive production by Emmy-winner Marc Platt (La La Land) and Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Post).

Filming took place in Prague, Czechia, with Wilson taking on the role of Norwegian foreign minister Mona Juul, with Scott as her husband and Norwegian sociologist Terje.

They are joined by Salim Dau, Waleed Zuaiter, Jeff Wilbusch, Igal Naor, Dov Glickman, Rotem Keinan, Itzik Cohen, Tobias Zilliacus and Sasson Gabai.

Oslo ran at the National Theatre and in the West End in 2017 with Lydia Leonard and Toby Stephens in the lead roles.

A UK release is to be confirmed – so we're keeping fingers crossed that it'll end up this side of the Atlantic before too long.