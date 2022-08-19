Orlando with Emma Corrin in the West End announces dates and venue

Dates and venues have been revealed for the upcoming world premire of Neil Bartlett's version of Virginia Woolf's Orlando.

Directed by Michael Grandage (Frozen, Red), the show will see Emma Corrin (Anna X, The Crown) return to the London stage. Corrin and Grandage recently collaborated on the My Policeman film, also starring Harry Styles, which is being released later this year.

Orlando tells the tale of its titular character as they travel through countries, centuries and genders after being born in the 16th century. The production will feature a company of 11, with further cast members and creative team to be revealed.

Ten thousand £10 tickets will be available across the run, with tickets on general sale from midday.

The production runs from 25 November 2022 to 25 February 2023 at the Garrick Theatre, with a press night on 5 December.