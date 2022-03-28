Ore Oduba and Amber Davies join West End Does: Hollywood concert

Further names have joined the upcoming Cadogan Hall West End Does: Hollywood concert.

The core line-up for the two shows on 29 May (one at 2.30pm and another at 6.30pm) will be made up of Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet), Sophie Evans (Wicked), Rob Houchen (South Pacific), Leanne Robinson (The Book of Mormon) and Shan Ako (Les Misérables).

Joining them will be Amber Davies (Bring It On) and Ore Oduba (Curtains).

Additionally, there will be two guest appearances: Louise Dearman will be singing at the 2.30pm concert and Carrie Hope Fletcher will take part in the 6.30pm concert.

Featuring stage stars delivering iconic classics from the movies, the eventwill be hosted by screen legend Warwick Davis (Star Wars). The evening's numbers will be performed by an orchestra led by musical director Samuel Wilson, alongside GSA and Stagebox choirs as well as dancers from Urdang.