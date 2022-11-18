Operation Mincemeat secures West End transfer

Operation Mincemeat is setting sail for the West End!

Following previous runs at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020, 2021 and 2022, as well as an extended run at Riverside Studios this past summer, Spitlip's award-winning, five-star musical is heading to the Fortune Theatre next spring. The Woman in Black is scheduled to play its final performance at the venue on 4 March 2023, following a 33-year tenure.

SpitLip commented: "We're overjoyed, overwhelmed, overtired, and cannot believe we're bringing our show to the West End, where it will definitely run for at least 33 years."

Based on the true story of a plan to fool the Nazis using a dead body and a dossier of fake plans, the hit piece got a glowing review when it first opened, being described as "two acts of glib glamour that glow with theatrical invention".

Directed by Rob Hastie, the production features choreography by Jenny Arnold, musical direction by Joe Bunker, set and costume design by Ben Stones, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Mike Walker, and orchestrations and musical supervision by Stephen Sidwell.

Producer Jon Thoday for Avalon said: "We're very pleased to have supported the show to date and delighted to be chosen by SpitLip to help bring such a funny, moving and brilliant show to a wider audience".

Operation Mincemeat will run from 29 March to 8 July in the West End, with press nights set for 9 and 10 May. Tickets are on sale below.