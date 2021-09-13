Operation Mincemeat musical to return to Southwark Playhouse in 2022

Hit musical Operation Mincemeat will return for a fresh six-week run at Southwark Playhouse in 2022.

The hit show, following a ludicrous (and entirely truthful) ploy to fool the Nazis during WWII, will run from 14 January to 19 February 2022 at the south London venue.

It is directed by Donnacadh O'Briain, the show has choreography by Jenny Arnold, set and costume design by Helen Coyston, sound by Mike Walker, and lighting by Sherry Coenen. Spitlip is composed of David Cumming, Felix Hagan (who is also musical director), Natasha Hodgson and Zoe Roberts.

Watch our interview with the team: