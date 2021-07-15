Operation Mincemeat musical extends Southwark Playhouse run by six weeks

SpitLip's hit musical Operation Mincemeat will extends its run at Southwark Playhouse, now playing a complete set of performances from 9 August to 18 September (after completing a spell of work in progress shows from 23 July).

Based on the true story of a plan to fool the Nazis using a dead body and a dossier of fake plans, the hit piece will also have a press night on 18 August.

The show got a five-star review when it first opened, with the piece described as "two acts of glib glamour that glow with theatrical invention".

Directed by Donnacadh O'Briain, the show has choreography by Jenny Arnold, set and costume design by Helen Coyston, sound by Mike Walker, and lighting by Sherry Coenen. Spitlip is composed of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoe Roberts.

Tickets are on sale now.