Only Fools and Horses musical announces new West End cast members

New cast members have been announced for the Only Fools and Horses musical, which continues its run in the West End.

Ashleigh Gray (Wicked, Nativity!) will take over the role of Raquel from Dianne Pilkington in the show, which plays at Theatre Royal Haymarket. WhatsOnStage Award nominee Oscar Conlon-Morrey will take on the additional role of Danny Driscoll from 10 February, playing the part on top of his existing role as the Dating Agent.

Andrew Bryant will play the role of Tony Driscoll, while also providing cover for Mickey Pearce and Mike The Barman. Joining the swings are Rhys Owen (Spamalot) and Christopher Arkeston.

Continuing in the piece are leads Paul Whitehouse as Grandad, Tom Bennett as Del Boy and Ryan Hutton as Rodney.

The music is written by Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan with additional music by John Sullivan and Chas Hodges. The show is directed and choreographed by Caroline Jay Ranger, with set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, musical supervision and arrangement by Stuart Morley, lighting by Richard G Jones, sound by Rory Madden and casting by David Grindrod. Based on the iconic sitcom of the same name, the musical began its run in February 2019 and is currently booking until 27 June 2020.