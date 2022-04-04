Olivier Awards presenters and performers announced

Presenters and performers have been revealed for the Olivier Awards.

Taking to the stage will be new musicals Back To The Future - The Musical, The Drifters Girl, Frozen, Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical, as well as revivals Anything Goes, Cabaret and Spring Awakening. There will also be a performance from Life of Pi, as well as a special tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

Also presenting awards or taking part in the evening are Jade Anouka, Floella Benjamin, Don Black, Anne-Marie Duff, Noma Dumezweni, Tom Felton, Kit Harington, Max Harwood, Ruthie Henshall, Cassidy Janson, Beverley Knight, Bonnie Langford, Miriam-Teak Lee, Oti Mabuse, Dame Arlene Phillips, Jonathan Pryce, Keala Settle, Ranj Singh, Giles Terera, Sam Tutty, Eric Underwood and Layton Williams, with more to be revealed.

On the red carpet for Sunday's evening's event will be the likes of Lily Allen, Jessie Buckley, Liz Carr, Emma Corrin, Omari Douglas, Cush Jumbo, Arinzé Kene, Beverley Knight, Robert Lindsay and Eddie Redmayne. WhatsOnStage will have interviews with a variety of guests, so be sure to tune in to watch more!

For those outside the UK the show will be streamed live via YouTube, with a special broadcast on ITV for UK residents that evening.

You can see the full list of nominees here.