Olivia Colman, Sharon D Clarke, Kenneth Branagh, Clive Rowe and more to star in Peter Pan charity audio play

An all-star cast will perform in a digital production of Peter Pan to help Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The cast, directed by Shaun McKenna, features Olivia Colman, Sharon D Clarke, Joanna Riding, Bertie Carvel and Kenneth Branagh alongside Jane Horrocks, Jason Flemyng, Clive Rowe, and many more.

The production will be available on iTunes from 20 December 2020, with 100 per cent of the £3 ticket cost going directly to GOSH Charity.

Bobby Beynon takess on the titular role, with Sera-Lys McArthur, Katie Moore, George Neilly, Steffan Rhodri, Norman Bowman, Craig Lauzon, Ben Starr, Zubin Varla, Matthew Woodyatt, and children and young people from Great Ormond Street Hospital also appearing in the piece.

Liz Tait, director of fundraising at GOSH Charity said: "We are so grateful to the many stars who lent their voices to this creative audio adaptation of the timeless story of Peter Pan, alongside children and young people from the hospital whose contribution helped bring this tale to life in such a unique way."