Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and more to read all of Shakespeare's sonnets to support flooded theatre

A new online series will see major theatre stars unite to perform all of Shakespeare's sonnets online in support of a flooded London theatre.

Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, David Suchet, Penelope Keith, Timothy West, Jamael Westman, Tobias Menzies, Aimee Lou Wood, Grace Saif, Penelope Wilton, and Julie Hesmondhalgh are among stars that will perform in the series, which will raise funds for the 70-seat Jermyn Street Theatre near Piccadilly Circus.

Earlier this month, the Jermyn Street Theatre flooded when a pipe nearby burst, placing the venue in a grave position (worsened by the fact that lockdown measures have ceased all performances).

Alongside the stars, 55 sonnets will be performed by this year's graduating drama students, denied their normal showcases.

The theatre's artistic director Tom Littler said: "When you sit down with a group of strangers in a theatre – especially a tiny theatre like ours – you share something important. Laughing together, crying together, holding your breath together. It's that shared community that's helping Jermyn Street Theatre now. We always try to be the smallest theatre with the biggest heart. We've been so moved by the generosity of our audience - their financial support but also all the encouragement they've sent by email, letter and on social media."

You can follow the project on the Jermyn Street Theatre website.